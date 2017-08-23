Quantcast
Ex-county administrator's retirement benefits diverted

Ex-county administrator's retirement benefits diverted

Court affirms earlier opinion nixing severance

By: Phillip Bantz August 23, 2017

The South Carolina Court of Appeals has declined to hear a second round of arguments in a long-running and costly dispute between Anderson County and its former administrator Joey Preston over the validity of his $1.1 million severance agreement. Both sides argued for a rehearing after the court held in late May that Preston’s severance agreement ...

