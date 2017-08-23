Quantcast
Lawyers must testify about how they got documents (access required)

By: David Donovan August 23, 2017

An unnamed criminal defense attorney and her investigator will have to answer federal prosecutors’ questions about they came to be in possession of allegedly fraudulent documents that were introduced as evidence at their client’s trial. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 18 that prosecutors could compel the defense team’s testimony about who gave ...

