Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Prison Mailbox Rule’ applied to PCR petition (access required)

‘Prison Mailbox Rule’ applied to PCR petition (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 23, 2017

There is a bright-line rule that mailing does not constitute the filing of a post-conviction relief application for statute of limitation purposes. Rather, a PCR application is considered filed when the clerk of court receives it. But when a petitioner is prevented from making a timely filing where he has exercised due diligence and circumstances beyond ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo