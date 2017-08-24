Quantcast
Reward offered after bulldozer causes train to derail

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2017

Investigators say a train that derailed earlier this month in South Carolina struck a bulldozer that was intentionally placed on the tracks.

CSX said in a news release it is offering a $5,000 reward through Crimestoppers to find the person who left the construction equipment on the tracks near Lugoff on Aug. 5.

Kershaw County officials say 12 of the 16 cars on the freight train derailed, but there were no serious injuries.

Authorities said at the time of the wreck that the bucket of the bulldozer was left hanging over the train tracks.

