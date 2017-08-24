Quantcast
By: The Associated Press August 24, 2017

A South Carolina high school student charged after filming a deputy tossing another student across a classroom is suing the school district and the sheriff's department. Attorneys for Niya Kenny filed the lawsuit Aug. 22, accusing the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Richland Two School District of false arrest, defamation and negligent supervision. Kenny was charged ...

