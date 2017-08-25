Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Drug Trafficking – Knowledge – Type of Drug – First Impression (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 25, 2017

State v. Miles (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-061-17, 10 pp.) (D. Garrison Hill, J.) Appealed from Lexington County Circuit Court (Thomas Russo, J.) S.C. App. Holding: As applied to this case, our drug trafficking statute’s use of “knowingly” applies to defendant’s being “in actual or constructive possession”; the adverb does not apply to the types of drugs ...

