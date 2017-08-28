Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Attorneys / Attorneys – Fees – Reasonable Rate – Intellectual Property – Contempt Proceedings – South Carolina Forum – Boston Attorneys – Intellectual Property

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 28, 2017

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. v. Manna Pro Products, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-114-17, 27 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 0:16-cv-01255; D.S.C. Holding: When intellectual property lawyers litigate contempt proceedings, they are entitled to recover at the rate of general litigation attorneys, not at their regular rates. In any event, plaintiff’s attorneys have not shown what a reasonable ...

