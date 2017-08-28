Quantcast
Insurance – Auto – Unowned Vehicle – Employer's Car

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 28, 2017

Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Cade (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-116-17, 8 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-03611; D.S.C. Holding: Since there is no statutory requirement in South Carolina for liability coverage of an insured’s use of a non-owned vehicle, and since the parties’ policy expressly excludes coverage for a non-owned vehicle, plaintiff does not have a ...

