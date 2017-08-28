Quantcast
Labor & Employment – FMLA Retaliation – Double Temporal Proximity – Expense Reimbursement

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 28, 2017

Cannon v. Equilon Enterprises, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-115-17, 9 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:14-cv-04805; D.S.C. Holding: At issue is whether a reasonable jury could determine that defendant’s proffered reason for firing plaintiff – dishonestly seeking reimbursement for expenses not payable under company policy – is pretext for retaliation under the Family Medical Leave Act. ...

