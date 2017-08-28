Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Rebel without a case (access required)

Rebel without a case (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 28, 2017

After a two-year, $10 million renovation, the York County Courthouse reopened earlier this year to a mostly warm reception. It featured refurbished wood floors, cathedral-style ceilings, and elevators. What it did not feature is the Confederate flag and portraits of Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee that had previously adorned the walls of the main courtroom. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo