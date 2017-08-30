Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Post-Offense Evidence Supports Death Penalty (access required)

Criminal Practice – Post-Offense Evidence Supports Death Penalty (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins August 30, 2017

U.S. v. Torrez (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-178-17, 91 pp.) (Thacker, J.) No. 14-1, Aug. 28, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (O’Grady, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A 4th Circuit panel upholds defendant’s conviction for first-degree murder in the 2009 killing of a 20-year-old female Navy intelligence specialist; a divided panel upholds his death sentence. Appellant Jorge Avila Torrez ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo