Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Fee-Sharing – Failure to Pay – Continuing Practice (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Fee-Sharing – Failure to Pay – Continuing Practice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 31, 2017

In re Jordan (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-048-17, 23 pp.) (Per Curiam) (Costa Pleicones, Acting Justice, not participating) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: While under investigation for, among other things, failing to pay co-counsel their share of earned fees, respondent claimed that his failures to pay were the accidental results of poor bookkeeping, which he was correcting. However, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo