Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Taxation – Corporate – Multistate Company – Income-Producing Activity – Satellite TV (access required)

Taxation – Corporate – Multistate Company – Income-Producing Activity – Satellite TV (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 31, 2017

DIRECTV v. South Carolina Department of Revenue (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-063-17, 21 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) Appealed from the Administrative Law Court (Ralph King Anderson III, ALJ) S.C. App. Holding: Where taxpayer DIRECTV primarily derives its revenue from fees paid by its customers for rentals of set-top boxes and subscriptions to its programming services, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo