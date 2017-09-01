Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Arbitration / Arbitration – Labor & Employment – Employee Handbook – Dispute Resolution Acknowledgement (access required)

Arbitration – Labor & Employment – Employee Handbook – Dispute Resolution Acknowledgement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 1, 2017

Beckham v. Copart of Connecticut, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-121-17, 5 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:17-cv-00603; D.S.C. Holding: Unlike the employee handbook in Lorenzo v. Prime Commc’ns, L.P., 806 F.3d 777 (4th Circuit 2015), which was ineffective in requiring employees to arbitrate disputes because the handbook explicitly said it was not a contract, in this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo