Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Amount in Controversy – Homeowners Insurance – Dog Bite (access required)

Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Amount in Controversy – Homeowners Insurance – Dog Bite (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 1, 2017

Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp. v. Rogers (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-120-17, 5 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:17-cv-01553; D.S.C. Holding: Defendant Norwood’s offer to settle for less than $75,000 in her underlying personal injury action against defendant Rogers is not the same as a stipulation that the amount in controversy is less than $75,000. In fact, since ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo