Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Intellectual Property / Intellectual Property – Trademark – Declaratory Judgment Action – Civil Practice – Standing – Venue (access required)

Intellectual Property – Trademark – Declaratory Judgment Action – Civil Practice – Standing – Venue (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 1, 2017

Jeffers Handbell Supply, Inc. v. Schulmerich Bells, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-119-17, 23 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 0:16-cv-03918; D.S.C. Holding: In a Pennsylvania lawsuit against one of Jeffers Handbell Supply’s employees, Schulmerich Bells alleged that – through Jeffers – the employee was distributing products that infringed Schulmerich’s trademarks and trade dress; therefore, Jeffers had a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo