Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Environmental / Environmental – State Law Preempts Local Wastewater Rule (access required)

Environmental – State Law Preempts Local Wastewater Rule (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins September 5, 2017

EQT Production Co. v. Wender (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-179-17, 32 pp.) (Harris, J.) No. 16-1938, Aug. 30, 2017; USDC at Charleston W.Va. (Copenhaver, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A West Virginia county’s local ordinance prohibiting the disposal of wastewater from plaintiff  oil and natural gas company’s wells in the county is preempted by the state’s complex regulatory ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo