Home / Top Legal News / Bringing big guns to small battles could prove costly (access required)

Bringing big guns to small battles could prove costly (access required)

Judge denies attorneys’ fees request as unreasonable

By: Phillip Bantz September 6, 2017

A South Carolina pet supply company that sent high-priced Boston-based intellectual property lawyers into a contempt fight with a competitor could get stuck with a big legal bill, despite emerging the victor in the underlying litigation. Nutramax Laboratories argued that it was entitled to recover $55,506 in fees that it paid to its legal team at ...

