Civil Practice – Intervention – Intellectual Property – Trademark Infringement Claims – Episcopal Church (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 6, 2017

vonRosenberg v. Lawrence (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-124-17, 8 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:13-cv-00587; D.S.C. Holding: Because this case involves defendants’ use of trademarks that the Episcopal Church claims to own, the Episcopal Church clearly has an interest in this litigation. The court grants the Episcopal Church’s motion to intervene. Although the Episcopal Church’s motion to intervene comes ...

