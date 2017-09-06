Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Forgotten phone search not 4th Amendment violation (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 6, 2017

In the Aug. 30 decision in State v. Moore, the opinions of three South Carolina Court of Appeals judges fell within varied points of the legal spectrum regarding what constitutes a Fourth Amendment violation in the warrantless search of a cellphone left at a crime scene. But ultimately, the divided court held that the information obtained ...

