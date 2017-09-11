Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Fraudulent Joinder – Statute of Limitations – Mediation (access required)

Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Fraudulent Joinder – Statute of Limitations – Mediation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 11, 2017

Moore v. Draughn (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-132-17, 8 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 1:16-cv-03651; D.S.C. Holding: The South Carolina plaintiff asserts that he has a valid claim against defendant South Carolina Department of Transportation, arguing that the South Carolina Tort Claims Act’s statute of limitations should be tolled due to the latent discovery of a claim ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo