Civil Practice – Venue – Contract – Forum Selection – Contract Termination Requirements (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 11, 2017

Carolina Underground Solutions, LLC v. Commercial Finance Partners, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-131-17, 11 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 6:17-cv-01563; D.S.C. Holding: Since it does not appear that the parties’ contract was terminated according to its unambiguous terms, the court rejects plaintiff’s argument that the contract’s forum selection clause is inoperable because the contract was cancelled. ...

