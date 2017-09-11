Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Slip & Fall – Water Puddle – Store Produce Department (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Slip & Fall – Water Puddle – Store Produce Department (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 11, 2017

Carn v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-134-17, 6 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 9:16-cv-00892; D.S.C. Holding: Without the deposition testimony of two Walmart employees who are seen on the store’s surveillance video of its produce department shortly before plaintiff slipped and fell in a puddle of water on the floor of the produce department, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo