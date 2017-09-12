Quantcast
Contract – Admiralty – Cruise Ticket Contract – Evidence – Tort/Negligence – Personal Injury

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 12, 2017

Gibson-Dalton v. Carnival Corp. & PLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-135-17, 11 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-02457; D.S.C. Holding: In a case involving a maritime contract, the parol evidence rule does not bar defendant’s proffer of an “exemplar” contract; moreover, Rule 1004(b), FRE, allows defendant to provide an exemplar when “an original cannot be obtained by any ...

