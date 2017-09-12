Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Greenville attorney disbarred (access required)

Greenville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 12, 2017

Attorney: William Ashley Jordan Jr. Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1983 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Aug. 30 Background: Jordan did not properly manage funds owed to clients or co-counsel, or keep adequate records of those funds, between 1999 and 2005. In 2012 a hearing panel of the Commission on Lawyer Conduct recommended that Jordan be issued a public ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo