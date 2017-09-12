Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Not that Hamburglar (access required)

Not that Hamburglar (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 12, 2017

An alleged burglar got busted in York County because of his cheesy nickname. Markey Shannon, a/k/a “Cheeseburger,” was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property, assault and battery and failure to appear, according to The Herald in Rock Hill. Police say Shannon entered a room at the Hillside Inn through a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo