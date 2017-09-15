Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Alcoholic – Assault & Battery Conviction

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 15, 2017

In re Parrott (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-050-17, 4 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Respondent, an alcoholic, relapsed in the summer of 2016 and, while highly intoxicated, used a cell phone to take a picture up a woman’s skirt in a grocery store; he later pled guilty to assault and battery, third degree. Respondent admits ...

