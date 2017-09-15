Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Wire Fraud – Failure to Appear (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Wire Fraud – Failure to Appear (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 15, 2017

In re McAdams (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-051-17, 4 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Where respondent participated in a fraudulent investment scheme for nearly three years, pled guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, and failed to participate at all in these proceedings, respondent is disbarred from the practice of law in this state.

