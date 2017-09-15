Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Alimony – Parties’ Health & Earning Capacities – Equitable Distribution – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

Domestic Relations – Alimony – Parties’ Health & Earning Capacities – Equitable Distribution – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 15, 2017

Murphy v. Murphy (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-067-17, 10 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Newberry County Family Court (Peter Neussle, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The family court’s findings exaggerated the wife’s monthly income and understated the husband’s monthly income; moreover, the court’s ruling that the wife would be able to return to work after double knee ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo