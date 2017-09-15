Quantcast
Taxation – Real Property – Reassessment – New Hotel – Reassessment Delay

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 15, 2017

Charleston County Assessor v. University Ventures, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-066-17, 13 pp.) (Aphrodite Konduros, J.) Appealed from the Administrative Law Court (Shirley Robinson, ALJ) S.C.  App. Holding: The county assessor’s repeated pattern of delaying the implementation year for property reassessment has resulted in confusion and inconsistency, including the assessor’s own confusion of the permissible one-year ...

