Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Timely Removal – Service of Process – Out-of-State Driver (access required)

Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Timely Removal – Service of Process – Out-of-State Driver (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 18, 2017

Breland v. Long (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-138-17, 6 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 5:17-cv-00070; D.S.C. Holding: After plaintiff was injured in a traffic accident with an Illinois driver, she attempted to serve defendant pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. §§ 15-9-370 and 15-9-380. Once plaintiff’s certified mail was returned to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo