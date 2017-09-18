Quantcast
By: David Donovan September 18, 2017

Attorney: Mark F. Dahle Location: Windermere, Florida Bar membership: Member since 1986 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on Sept. 14 Background: On July 25, 2011, the Supreme Court suspended Dahle from the practice of law for one year as an imposition of reciprocal discipline after Dahle was suspended from the practice of law in Florida for ...

