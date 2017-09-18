Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Myrtle Beach attorney disbarred (access required)

Myrtle Beach attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 18, 2017

Attorney: Michael Mark McAdams Location: Myrtle Beach Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 14 Background: While a partner in a Myrtle Beach law firm, McAdams joined with two co-conspirators to create an entity known as Global Holdings Group. McAdams and his co-conspirators purported to engage in international financial investments and solicited funds from wealthy individuals ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo