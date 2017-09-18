Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Real Property / Real Property – Homeowners’ Insurance – Interpleader Counter- & Crossclaims – Reverse Mortgage – Destruction by Fire – Ongoing Foreclosure (access required)

Real Property – Homeowners’ Insurance – Interpleader Counter- & Crossclaims – Reverse Mortgage – Destruction by Fire – Ongoing Foreclosure (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 18, 2017

Auto-Owners Insurance Co. v. Bolden (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-139-17, 24 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 9:16-cv-02961; D.S.C. Holding: Where a reverse mortgagee had already instituted foreclosure proceedings when the mortgagor was killed by a fire that destroyed the mortgaged premises, the court has jurisdiction over the mortgagor’s estate’s counterclaims against the interpleading homeowner’s insurer as well as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo