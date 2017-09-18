Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Products Liability – Remanufactured Desk Failure – Expert Testimony – Insufficient

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 18, 2017

Green v. Bradley Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-140-17, 15 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 3:15-cv-02581; D.S.C. Holding: Although plaintiff’s mechanical engineering expert appears qualified to offer opinion testimony as to the cause of the collapse of a remanufactured desk onto plaintiff’s legs, he was only able to review the complaint, plaintiff’s workers’ compensation deposition, the workers’ ...

