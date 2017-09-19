Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Watchdog can sue DOT over private bridge inspections (access required)

Watchdog can sue DOT over private bridge inspections (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 19, 2017

  Government watchdog Edward “Ned” Sloan Jr. has scored yet another victory against a state agency, this time prevailing over the Department of Transportation in a dispute centered on public resources being used to inspect private bridges in a city councilman’s gated neighborhood. Aside from making it clear that the DOT cannot work on private property, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo