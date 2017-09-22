Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Debarment – UPL – Kentucky Lawyer (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 22, 2017

In re McKeever (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-053-17, 6 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Since arriving in South Carolina in 2010, respondent, a Kentucky lawyer, has engaged in the unauthorized practice of law and violated the rules of pro hac vice admission. She actively solicited Betty McMichael's consent to represent her in foreclosure proceedings despite ...

