Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Cell Phone – SIM Card Search – Inevitable Discovery (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Cell Phone – SIM Card Search – Inevitable Discovery (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 22, 2017

State v. Moore (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-062-17, 15 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J., lead opinion) (James Lockemy, C.J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) (Aphrodite Konduros, J., dissenting) Appealed from Spartanburg County Circuit Court (R. Keith Kelly, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Police found a cell phone at the scene of an attempted murder and, without a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo