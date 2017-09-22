Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Paternity – Civil Practice – Rule 60(b) Motion – DNA Test (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Paternity – Civil Practice – Rule 60(b) Motion – DNA Test (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 22, 2017

Ashburn v. Rogers (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-052-17, 10 pp.) (John Geathers, J.) Appealed from Beaufort County Family Court (Jerry Vinson Jr., J.) S.C. App. Holding: Even though plaintiff originally declined DNA testing and acknowledged paternity of the defendant-mother’s child in 2001, since plaintiff has paid child support throughout the child’s life but otherwise has no relationship ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo