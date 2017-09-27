Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery – Insurance – Insured’s Damages – Policy & Attorney Correspondence (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery – Insurance – Insured’s Damages – Policy & Attorney Correspondence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 27, 2017

AOH Occupational Health LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-142-17, 8 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-01926; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiffs’ medical malpractice insurer stopped providing plaintiffs with a defense when a state court ruled that the underlying suit – arising from the plaintiff-doctor’s allegedly unauthorized examination of a patient – sounded in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo