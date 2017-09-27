Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Negligence & Creation of the Risk – Sexual Abuse – Camp Counselor (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Negligence & Creation of the Risk – Sexual Abuse – Camp Counselor (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 27, 2017

Doe 2 v. The Citadel (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-069-17, 12 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (R. Markley Dennis Jr., J.) Substituted opinion. S.C. App. Holding: Where the plaintiff-abuse victim had no relationship with The Citadel, and where he was already being abused by Louis “Skip” ReVille when The Citadel learned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo