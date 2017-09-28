Quantcast
Banks & Banking – Receivership – FDIC – Civil Practice – Borrowers' Defenses – Subject Matter Jurisdiction

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 28, 2017

Palmetto State Bank v. Riley (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-146-17, 9 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 1:16-cv-03842; D.S.C. Holding: Even though defendants have amended their answer so that, instead of asserting counterclaims, they are now asserting defenses based on the actions of a now-defunct bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as receiver, is nevertheless a necessary party. ...

