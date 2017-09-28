Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Life – Application – Medical Conditions – Materiality & Intent – Evidence – Expert Witness (access required)

Insurance – Life – Application – Medical Conditions – Materiality & Intent – Evidence – Expert Witness (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 28, 2017

Ball v. USAA Life Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-143-17, 34 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-00041; D.S.C. Holding: Even though an applicant for life insurance granted the insurer access to his medical records and suggested where such records could and might be found, since he denied that he had been treated for mental disorders like depression ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo