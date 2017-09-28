Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – ERISA – Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Piggly Wiggly Demise (access required)

Labor & Employment – ERISA – Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Piggly Wiggly Demise (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 28, 2017

Spires v. Schools (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-145-17, 28 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-00616; D.S.C. Holding: Where plaintiffs have alleged that the assets of an ERISA employee stock ownership plan were used to redeem insiders’ promissory notes at more than the value of the related shares, plaintiffs have alleged a violation of 29 U.S.C. § 1106(a) The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo