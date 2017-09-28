Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Unjust Enrichment – Ponzi Scheme Profits – Real Property – Mortgages – Foreclosure

September 28, 2017

Ashmore v. Pressley (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-144-17, 9 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 8:15-cv-04116; D.S.C. Holding: Where the perpetrator of a Ponzi scheme paid a contractor $73,705 to build defendants’ house, it would be inequitable for defendants to retain such profit as the monies were obtained by fraud and injured both receivership entities and investors who ...

