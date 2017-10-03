Quantcast
Lost time (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 3, 2017

Similar to a refund check from the cable company or a store credit at Wal-Mart, a South Carolina man who served more than 10 years in federal prison recently moved for the court to apply some of that active time to his supervised release. Unanimously, the court was unmoved. Andrea Bloodworth, sentenced to 204 months behind bars ...

