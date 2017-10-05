Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Limited Closing Argument – Police Interview Recording – In-Court Identification (access required)

Criminal Practice – Limited Closing Argument – Police Interview Recording – In-Court Identification (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 5, 2017

  State v. Collier (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-071-17, 12 pp.) (James Lockemy, C.J.) Appealed from Horry County Circuit Court (Steven John, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Although the “invited response” doctrine generally applies when a solicitor’s closing argument is inappropriate but nevertheless responsive to statements or arguments made by the defense, no authority prohibits the use of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo