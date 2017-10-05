Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sixth Amendment – Right to Counsel – Untainted Substitute Asset Forfeiture Postconviction (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sixth Amendment – Right to Counsel – Untainted Substitute Asset Forfeiture Postconviction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 5, 2017

  U.S. v. Marshall (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-182-17, 18 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 16-4494, Sept. 25, 2017. Appeal from the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, at Greenbelt. (Chasanow, S.J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Where the defendant-offender’s substitute assets were forfeited to the plaintiff-government following his conviction and there is no constitutional entitlement to use substitute ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo