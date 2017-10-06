Quantcast
Arbitration – Auto Warranty – Warranty ‘Enhancement’ – Selected Arbitrator (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 6, 2017

  Gibson v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-148-17, 10 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 4:17-cv-00577; D.S.C. Holding: The original auto manufacturer’s warranty includes an arbitration clause; however, plaintiff brings her action under an “enhancement” to the original warranty (the defendant-manufacturer unilaterally extended warranty coverage for claims regarding dashboards degraded by prolonged exposure to ...

