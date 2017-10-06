Quantcast
Arbitration – Telephone Service – Termination – Failure to Port Numbers – Sufficient Relationship (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 6, 2017

  Farrow Road Dental Group, P.A. v. AT&T Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-154-17, 12 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:17-cv-01615; D.S.C. Holding: The plaintiff-dental practice alleges that, when it switched phone carriers, defendant should have ported its numbers to the new carrier but instead defendant cancelled the numbers and, when patients called the numbers, they heard a ...

